The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €780.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €778.83 ($855.86).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €577.20 ($634.29) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €623.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €655.99.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.