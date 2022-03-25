The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $22.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signify Health by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 285,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Signify Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.