The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.45 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

