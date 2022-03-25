The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to report $42.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.19 billion. Kroger posted sales of $41.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $141.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

