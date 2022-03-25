The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.85 Per Share

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 219.75 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 185.15 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

