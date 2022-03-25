The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Middleby alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $164.52. 9,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.