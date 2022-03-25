THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($9.22) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded THG to an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on THG from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 217 ($2.86) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on THG from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 543.40 ($7.15).

Get THG alerts:

Shares of THG opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.12) on Tuesday. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.70.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.