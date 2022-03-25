thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Down 2%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €8.24 ($9.05) and last traded at €8.31 ($9.14). 2,725,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.48 ($9.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.14.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.