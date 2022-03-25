Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $20.60

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $21.13. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $905.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

