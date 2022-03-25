Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $20.60

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $21.13. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $905.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.42.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
