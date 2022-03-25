Tilray Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 407,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 329% compared to the typical daily volume of 94,920 call options.

Tilray stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 5,972,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,063,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

