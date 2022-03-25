Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $562,991.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

