Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 581,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVTY. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

