Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 230 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.