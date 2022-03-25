Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS TOTDY remained flat at $$42.07 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Toto has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.52.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

