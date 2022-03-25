Tourist Token (TOTO) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tourist Token (TOTO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $25,042.04 and approximately $162.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.02 or 0.06995396 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.17 or 0.99723315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

