Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 24,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
About Traeger (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.