Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 24,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Traeger by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.