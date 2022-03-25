TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TAC. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

