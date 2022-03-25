TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $102.22 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TransUnion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TransUnion by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

