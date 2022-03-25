Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.51. Trevena shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 581,805 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trevena by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 287,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

