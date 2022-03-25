Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.51. Trevena shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 581,805 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.25.
About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
