Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.06

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.06 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 18432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

