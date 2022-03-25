Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 981,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,289. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

