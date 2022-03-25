Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 981,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,289. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.