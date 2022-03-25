Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (TRIO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Tripio has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $66,257.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00113955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

