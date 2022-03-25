Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure’s (TEEC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

TEEC opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Thursday. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 83.65 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.65.

Get Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.