TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) will announce $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.48 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $281.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

TSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,498. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

