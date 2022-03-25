Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 75,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00.

IART traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

