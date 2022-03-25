Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (TGAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $74,817.91 and approximately $2,606.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00035815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

