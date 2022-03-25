Truist Financial Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.29. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

