Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.