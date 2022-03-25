TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TTEC by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

