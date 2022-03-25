Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

TUFN opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

