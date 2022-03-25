Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.17. 4,243,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,902,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

