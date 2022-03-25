Tye Burt Buys 30,000 Shares of Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY) Stock

Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY – Get Rating) insider Tye Burt purchased 30,000 shares of Boart Longyear Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,300.00 ($58,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.04.

Boart Longyear Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boart Longyear Group Ltd provides drilling services, drilling equipment, and performance tooling for mining and mineral drilling companies in North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Drilling Services and Global Products.

