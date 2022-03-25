Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.49. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 237 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

