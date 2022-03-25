U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by 37.2% over the last three years.
GROW opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
