UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,186 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 521,304 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,103.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 418,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ACRS opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.45. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.