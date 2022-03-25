UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 108,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $6.58 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.13.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

