UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $713,000 Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

