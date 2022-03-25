UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneSpaWorld worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSW. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.