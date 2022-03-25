UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 24,143 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of ACCO Brands worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 507,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $785.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

