Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,770,000 after buying an additional 306,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

