Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €35.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.43 ($38.93).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UN01 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €23.95 ($26.32). 590,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.43. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($46.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

