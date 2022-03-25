United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.08.
United Airlines stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
