United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CAO Sells $84,498.56 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UNFI traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $43.71. 453,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.