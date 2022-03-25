United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 344,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

