UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $515.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.85. The firm has a market cap of $483.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.