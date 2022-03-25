Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,137,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.