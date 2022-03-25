Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.35. The company had a trading volume of 538,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,982. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

