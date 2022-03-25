Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $16,124.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.10 or 0.07017572 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.28 or 0.99979641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

