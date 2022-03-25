Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

Upstart stock traded down $11.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,037. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.31.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

