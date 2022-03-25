Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPWK. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

UPWK opened at $23.25 on Friday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $41,904,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Upwork by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

